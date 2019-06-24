Mastercard Executive Appointed To US President’s Advisory Council On Doing Business In Africa (PAC-DBIA)

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 24th, 2019 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Raghu Malhotra, President of Mastercard Middle East and Africa, has been appointed to the U.S. President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA). The PAC-DBIA is an important forum for dialogue between the U.S. public and private sector, and advises the President on ways to strengthen commercial engagement between the U.S. and Africa. The appointment was announced at the Corporate Council on Africa U.S.-Africa Business Summit on Wednesday in Maputo, Mozambique.

Malhotra will serve a two-year term on the PAC-DBIA, and joins other private sector leaders on the council. In his advisory role, he will draw on his expertise and understanding of African markets, where he has led Mastercard’s transition to being a pioneer in bringing new electronic payment solutions and services to the continent, helping to advance social progress and inclusive growth.

Raghu Malhotra, President of Mastercard Middle East and Africa, said: “I am deeply honored to be selected to serve on the PAC-DBIA, and support its mission to help bridge the gap between the U.S. and African public and private sectors. Africa is home to 54 countries, each at different stages of development, and is well-positioned for tremendous socio-economic growth. Both Mastercard and PAC-DBIA share a commitment to advance opportunities across the continent, and use technology to pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future by unlocking its immense economic potential.”

Malhotra holds a number of board and advisory positions across international markets. He sits on the board of directors of both the US-Africa Business Center (part of the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington) and INJAZ (Junior Achievement Worldwide). He also sits as an observer on the board of directors for Network International, a company publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the World Economic Forum Africa Business Council.

