Download: Mid Term Monetary Policy Sep 2019

Posted by Staff Writer

It looks like Zimbabweans are now tired of announcements and policies from the central bank, The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and from treasury, The Ministry of Finance. Today’s mid term monetary policy statement delivery did not have the usual noise to it. Perhaps we are mourning Bob?

Anyway, you can download the document below as delivered by Dr John Mangudya, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe:

Monetary-Policy-Statement-September-2019Download

