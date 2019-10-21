advertisement

Vote For Zim Entrepreneur Who Made The 20 Youngest Entrepreneurs List In Africa

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

A month ago, we wrote about Marvellous Nyongoro and his impressive feat – making the list of top 20 youngest entrepreneurs on the continent. Marvellous made the list because of his work with The Housing Hub – a started he founded to solve accommodation struggles for university students.

The voting for the Anzisha prize he is nominated for is now open and it would be great if we voted for our fellow techpreneur with the same energy we have been voting for another Marvellous who plays for Aston Villa in the EPL.

To vote for Marvellous follow this link, enter your details and click on his face and then submit the vote:

The picture of Marvellous you’ll find on the website

