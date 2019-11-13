Entrepreneurs Can Now Submit Applications For Stanbic Incubation Program

Back in September this year, Stanbic Bank launched an Incubation Hub that is located in Harare. The Hub runs under 5 pillars which are supposed to “address the challenges that are faced by the youths when they need to start or scale up their businesses.” Entrepreneurs who are keen to take part in Stanbic’s Incubation Program will be happy to learn that they can now submit their applications. Check out this tweet for the details on submitting an application:

advertisement

Are you an entrepreneur?



If you have a unique business idea that addresses innovation, sustainability and considers the environment then you should apply to enter the Stanbic Bank Incubation program. Send your business plan or idea to thrive.incubate@gmail.com for consideration. pic.twitter.com/hX3ChjTQ9v — Stanbic Bank Zim (@StanbicBankZW) November 1, 2019

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} advertisement If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 2 Shares