Entrepreneurs Can Now Submit Applications For Stanbic Incubation Program

Back in September this year, Stanbic Bank launched an Incubation Hub that is located in Harare. The Hub runs under 5 pillars which are supposed to “address the challenges that are faced by the youths when they need to start or scale up their businesses.” Entrepreneurs who are keen to take part in Stanbic’s Incubation Program will be happy to learn that they can now submit their applications. Check out this tweet for the details on submitting an application:
