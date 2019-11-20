Facebook Releases New App For Creating Memes

As part of its plans to possibly woo back young users leaving its platform in droves, Facebook has launched a meme-making app called Whale that the company says enables users to use their own images to create and share memes on social media.

What’s the app about?

The free app has a stock photo library alongside filters, effects and more to help users create memes. According to the app’s listing page on the Canadian App Store, users will also be able to add emojis, create their own image stickers, apply filters and use popular effects like laser eyes, vortex, bulge and more. The images can then be saved directly to the phone’s camera roll or shared to social media right from the app. Facebook believes it will offer a fun and seemless way for users to create and share memes on the go.

According to The Information, the app was been developed by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team, which was setup earlier this year to work on experimental projects for the social media giant. The team has already developed two other apps called Bump and Aux, neither of which have gained as much traction as the company would have wanted.

Is it available to everybody?

At the moment the app is only available in Canada only and for iOS users only, so there’s no way you can test to see if the app is as good as Facebook claims it to be. In addition to that Facebook remains silent as to when the app will be rolled out to everyone.

Image credit: TheNextWeb

