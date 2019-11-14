Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube will today present the 2020 National Budget Statement at 1445 Hours. You can catch the latest updates of the Budget Statement on the following platforms:
One thought on “Follow The 2020 National Budget Statement Presentation Today (At 14:45 Hrs) On These Platforms”
Strictly speaking it is not a National budget but the State budget of the Pharaohs. The State has to look after its own survival and staying strategy funded by legal and lethal force by the suffering citizens. If it was national it would be inclusive and address Doctors’ claims for example and not the military?
Unfortunately as infinitely hopeful followers and not explorers and critical thinkers, it will be accepted as a national budget to pacify the suffering!