Follow The 2020 National Budget Statement Presentation Today (At 14:45 Hrs) On These Platforms

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube will today present the 2020 National Budget Statement at 1445 Hours. You can catch the latest updates of the Budget Statement on the following platforms:

advertisement

Twitter

Facebook

Livestream

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query. advertisement

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares