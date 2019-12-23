Applications For 2020 Facebook AI Residency Program Open

Facebook’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Residency Program is a one-year research training position designed to give participants hands-on experience with artificial intelligence research while working in Facebook AI.

The program will pair you with an AI Researcher and Engineer who will both guide your project. With the team, you will pick a research problem of mutual interest and then devise new deep learning techniques to solve it. We also encourage collaborations beyond the assigned mentors. The research will be communicated to the academic community by submitting papers to top academic venues as well as open-source code releases and/or product impact.

Facebook encourages applications from people who have a strong technical background and are passionate about AI research. Prior experience in machine learning is certainly a strength, but they seek people from a diverse range of backgrounds, including areas ostensibly unrelated to machine learning such as (but not limited to) math, physics, finance, economics, linguistics, computational social science, neuroscience, and bioinformatics.

The deadline for Facebook AI Residency applications is 31 January 2020 and the program will start in August and participants will carry out the following during the program:

Learn how to perform research in deep learning and AI.

Understand prior work and existing literature.

Work with mentors to identify problem(s) of interest and develop novel AI techniques.

Translate ideas into practical code (in frameworks such as PyTorch).

Write up research results in the form of an academic paper or open-source projects.

During the months you undertake the program you’ll be paid a “competitive salary” but it’s also worth considering that once you’ve completed the program you won’t get a certificate since it isn’t a formal education program.

The residency is also not a part-time program since the positions are only given out on full-time basis for the one year you undertake the program. There are no fees to participate in the program. The Residency pays a competitive salary and relocation for those that are eligible.

If you’re interested in working in Menlo Park, New York, or Seattle, please apply here. If you’re interested in learning at the London location, please apply here.

