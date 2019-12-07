advertisement

Home » Transportation » [Watch]: Zim CEO Of SA Car Company Mureza Speaks About Their Plans With The PRIM8

[Watch]: Zim CEO Of SA Car Company Mureza Speaks About Their Plans With The PRIM8

advertisement
Posted by Staff Writer
[Image Source: Mureza Twitter]

A few months ago we shared an interview by Daniel Itai with the Mureza team regarding their company along with their plans for the PRIM8 which is the model they are currently producing.

advertisement

Mureza’s CEO Tatenda Mungofa got interviewed by ZBC yesterday and shared information regarding the distribution of the PRIM8 along with how many of these they are producing per day and a lot more. Watch the interview posted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs below:

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share1
Share
1 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DmLxdWXYWiC33Fhn5aRKIS

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.