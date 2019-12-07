[Watch]: Zim CEO Of SA Car Company Mureza Speaks About Their Plans With The PRIM8

A few months ago we shared an interview by Daniel Itai with the Mureza team regarding their company along with their plans for the PRIM8 which is the model they are currently producing.

Mureza’s CEO Tatenda Mungofa got interviewed by ZBC yesterday and shared information regarding the distribution of the PRIM8 along with how many of these they are producing per day and a lot more. Watch the interview posted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs below:

Young Zimbabwean in the diaspora, Tatenda Mungofa launched his Mureza PRIM8 in Harare which will see the revival of the country's Automotive Industry & benefit downstream industries. H.E @edmnangagwa is inviting Zimbabweans based in the diaspora to come and invest back home.

