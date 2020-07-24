Nyaradzo Group has launched a Facebook chatbot called Sahwi

This is a Guest Post and does not necessarily reflect the thoughts and opinions of Techzim. We have a strong filtering process of what makes it to our blog and are confident that you’ll enjoy the article below.

Nyaradzo Group has recently introduced Sahwi, a chatbot that was developed to enhance its customer’s experience when interacting with the business digitally. Sahwi is available to assist clients on the Nyaradzo Group Facebook page.

The Facebook bot is an automatic, menu-driven, quick response chat. The menu options guide clients on questions that they can ask and gives expected responses. The idea is to provide quick responses to general questions and escalate to the agents for other complex queries.

SAHWI FACEBOOK CHATBOT

Invoke chat by clicking the send message icon on the Nyaradzo group page.

Get options to choose the category of information they want through the below:

Our products (gives the option to select local or international products) Diaspora products (gives information on each product according to the SIP regions, benefits and premiums) Know about your policy (gives options to choose from regarding clients policy) Do you want to apply? (gives links to the application platforms) Do you want to claim? (basic instructions on how to make a claim and the requirements) Payment information (gives information about the Nyaradzo payment platforms) Our branches (gives details about our branches in Zimbabwe and internationally) Our contact details (gives contact details for the various branches) FAQs (client chooses from the different options the question applying to their query)

