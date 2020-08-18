Second combined Forex Auction results, rate at 82.92

The second combined Forex results are in and the rate. from the weighted average, is ZWL$82.92.

The results are as follows:

SME Auction #3 Main Auction #9 Amount Allotted US$517 630.88 US$13 679 558.32 Highest Rate ZWL$85.0000 ZWL$88.3800 Lowest Rate ZWL$78.0000 ZWL$80.0000 Lowest Accepted Rate ZWL$78.0000 ZWL$80.0000 Total Bids Accepted US$517 630.88 US$13 679 558.32 Number of Bids Recieved 56 113 Number if Bids Disqualified 16 17

Weighed Average Rate ZWL$82.9184

PURPOSE Amount Allotted Main Auction Amount Allotted SME Auction Raw Materials 5 267 239.56 180 953.85 Machinery and Equipment 2 826 784.46 96 791.85 Consumables (incl Spare, Tyres, Electricals) 1 941 302.63 78 526.56 Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 1 221 045.68 57 358.62 Services (Loans, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc) 946 712.64 54 000.00 Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc) 471 792.00 50 000.00 Fuel, Electricity and Gas 671 834.80 – Paper and Packaging 332 882.55 – Total 13 679 558.32 517 630.88 Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Grand Total Awarded US$14 197 189.20

