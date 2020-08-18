Second combined Forex Auction results, rate at 82.92

The second combined Forex results are in and the rate. from the weighted average, is ZWL$82.92.
The results are as follows:
|SME Auction #3
|Main Auction #9
|Amount Allotted
|US$517 630.88
|US$13 679 558.32
|Highest Rate
|ZWL$85.0000
|ZWL$88.3800
|Lowest Rate
|ZWL$78.0000
|ZWL$80.0000
|Lowest Accepted Rate
|ZWL$78.0000
|ZWL$80.0000
|Total Bids Accepted
|US$517 630.88
|US$13 679 558.32
|Number of Bids Recieved
|56
|113
|Number if Bids Disqualified
|16
|17
Weighed Average Rate ZWL$82.9184
|PURPOSE
|Amount Allotted Main Auction
|Amount Allotted SME Auction
|Raw Materials
|5 267 239.56
|180 953.85
|Machinery and Equipment
|2 826 784.46
|96 791.85
|Consumables (incl Spare, Tyres, Electricals)
|1 941 302.63
|78 526.56
|Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals
|1 221 045.68
|57 358.62
|Services (Loans, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc)
|946 712.64
|54 000.00
|Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc)
|471 792.00
|50 000.00
|Fuel, Electricity and Gas
|671 834.80
|–
|Paper and Packaging
|332 882.55
|–
|Total
|13 679 558.32
|517 630.88
Grand Total Awarded US$14 197 189.20
