Video: Here is how Facebook VAT will work in Zimbabwe

Facebook announced that from the 1st of Septermber 2020, it will be charging Zimbabwean customers 14.5% VAT on every purshase of their services. This means that if you want to promote your Facebook page or a facebook post you’ll be paying 14.5% more than you were before. In this video we shall look at how this process will take place.
