Comexposed Converge Digital Arts convention to be hosted online this year

Comexposed Converge is an event I look forward to every year since I first attended it. For a long time I thought this year’s event wasn’t going to pan out – seeing as we’re in a pandemic that requires that we hide from each other and all.

Fortunately, Converge took to their Facebook a few weeks ago and announced that the convention will continue albeit online this time around from 25-27 November.

The theme for this year’s event will is EMERGE and it is linked to the tough times everyone has faced this year;

advertisement

The African Digital Arts Community has remained resilient and will emerge stronger from these difficult times. Join us online as we showcase and celebrate breakthrough African comics, animation, digital arts, film, gaming and more.

Call for digital artists

Comexposed also announced that submissions are now open for digital creatives to apply to showcase their art during Compexosed Converge 2020 (Online Edition). This includes comic artists, illustrators, digital painters and CGI artists.

Comexposed said only a few top artists will be selected and successful applicants will be able to sell their art on Comexposed’s online store. If you’re interested in showcasing your work you can submit samples of the work you want to showcase together with your bio to comexposed@gmail.com by 4 November.