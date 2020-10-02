Sony Music appoints Taponeswa Mavunga as Director of Africa

Sony Music UK has appointed Zimbabwean Taponeswa Mavunga as Director of Africa. Mavunga will be responsible for supporting artists within Africa to develop relationships, identify opportunities and increase the visibility of UK signed artists across Africa.

Before joining Sony, Mavunga previously held the position of Head of Publicity at Columbia UK. In that position, she managed the press strategy of artists like Childish Gambino, Koffee, Wizkid, Davido and Rosalie. Going even further back, when she was based in Johannesburg, she was the Head of Talent and Music for Viacom Africa working on MTV Base, BET Africa and Nickelodeon.

Mavunga also spent 15 years at Atlantic Records where she worked on artist campaigns that included, Ed Sheeran, Jay-Z, Rudimental and Sean Paul.

In 2018, Taponeswa Mavunga was inducted into the Women In Music Roll Of Honour, which recognises outstanding achievements across the music industry.

Her new role as Director of Africa will see her report directly to Sony Music UK & Ireland CEO and Chairman Jason Iley. Speaking on her appointment Mavunga said:

“At this moment, when the global cultural landscape is changing so rapidly, I’m excited to play my part in the black cultural renaissance. My passion for Africa and African music is unwavering and I look forward to impactful collaboration and partnerships. I’m grateful to Jason for the vision, that led to the creation of this role. I also thank Ferdy and all of Columbia for 5 extraordinary years and I’m delighted to continue my work with them and the wider Sony family in this next chapter.”

Jason Illey (Chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK) said that Mavunga is a passionate and forward-thinking executive who has a clear vision for the future. He also went to say,

“She has incredible relationships with artists and there is no one more suited to represent Sony Music UK in Africa’s accelerating market.” “Tapi’s first-hand experience of working in African music and entertainment and her enthusiasm to connect artists locally and globally is unmatched.”