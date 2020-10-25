ZimPackaging is a site that curates packaging companies in one place. Neat!

I think we can agree that starting a business in Zimbabwe is a difficult thing. One of the main issues aspiring business starters face is access to information. Something as simple as finding packaging companies is a chore.

A quick search of packaging companies in Zimbabwe will yield search results that end with you manually visitting site by site and figuring out what each packaging company specialises in. Not the easiest way to do things and also quite easy to miss the company that might have your solution in tow.

ZimPackaging is trying to solve that problem by building out an “online information center offering packaging solutions, current news and knowledge sharing.”

On their site, not only do you find packaging manufacturers organised by what they make but there’s also stuff like regulations, updates from the packaging industry.

At the time of writing there are 27 package manufacturing companies listed on ZimPackaging with links to the companies’ website, addresses and the type of packaging they specialise in.

The regulations section has information is grouped into 4 categories with downloadable files on regulation;

Local

Regional

EU

Other international

The environmental tab has useful information mostly on recycling along with reference to a few local recycling companies.

The most useful aspect however is the directory for packaging companies which could help someone looking to sell something and in need for a packaging supplier. One would hope that the website will continue to be updated and its ownership and management does inspire some hope.

The ZimPackaging website was implemented by Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and funded by the European Union. Locally its being managed by ZimTrade and Federation of Master Printers. One would hope that all these parties do a good job of updating the site.