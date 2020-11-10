Applications now open for POTRAZ #HackingForSDGs Post COVID19 & Beyond Hackathon

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has announced that applications are now open for #HackingForSDGs Post COVID19 & Beyond Hackathon. The challenge is looking for individuals or collectives with ideas around ICTs that will offer sustainable solutions to the socio-economic challenges that the country is likely to face beyond COVID-19.

The POTRAZ #HackingForSDGs Post COVID19 & Beyond is in partnership with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals initiative.

The hackathon is open for all Zimbabweans who are passionate about technology and innovation. You can apply as an individual or part of a team that should not exceed 5 members. Individuals or collectives must have an idea or something already in development that they want to further.

Those interested can download the application form with using the link below:

After filling the form you can submit it to “innovationdrive@potraz.gov.zw”. Applications should be submitted no later than the 18th of November 2020 and selected participants will be notified on the 24th of November.

Teams and individuals selected will have a briefing on the 27 of November and the show will commence on the 2nd of December.

For any queries or for more information you can contact POTRAZ through the following channels:

Tel: +263242333032

Email: innovationdrive@potraz.gov.zw or applications@potraz.gov.zw