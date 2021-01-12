Technikari Ep 9: DPA is installing EV charging stations, will this help EV adoption in Zim?

Technikari Episode 9: On this episode, we talk about DPA’s announcement that it is installing electric vehicle charging stations.
- What will this do for electric vehicle adoption in Zim?
- Since Zimbabwe’s car imports are predominantly 2nd hand, so where will we service the EVs?
- Which fully or partially electric vehicle would we buy?
Technikari Episode 9 links:
You should also check out: Econet subsidiary installs electric vehicle charging stations across Zimbabwe and Electric vehicles & how their adoption in Zimbabwe could be accelerated
If you are in the mood for something more downbeat and not related to our usual coverage. We have another podcast called Tisu Vanhu Vacho where the media team at Techzim talks about anything and everything.
Tisu Vanhu Vacho Ep 12: Being religious vs spiritual? & people drifting apart
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen