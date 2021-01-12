Technikari Ep 9: DPA is installing EV charging stations, will this help EV adoption in Zim?

Technikari Episode 9: On this episode, we talk about DPA’s announcement that it is installing electric vehicle charging stations.

What will this do for electric vehicle adoption in Zim?

Since Zimbabwe’s car imports are predominantly 2nd hand, so where will we service the EVs?

Which fully or partially electric vehicle would we buy?

Technikari Episode 9 links:

If you are in the mood for something more downbeat and not related to our usual coverage. We have another podcast called Tisu Vanhu Vacho where the media team at Techzim talks about anything and everything.

Tisu Vanhu Vacho Ep 12: Being religious vs spiritual? & people drifting apart

advertisement