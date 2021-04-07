Entrepreneurs, Jack Ma’s US$1.5 mil Africa’s Business Heroes competition is back!

Applications are now open for Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH 2021). The competition is part of the Jack Ma Foundation’s philanthropic work in Africa and will award the best 10 startups with a share of US$1.5 million.

Last year our very own MoneyMart Finance was among those who progressed to the late stage of the competition. Ethel Mupambwa and the MoneyMart team walked away with US$150 000 from the competition.

To see if you can reach the same heights that MoneyMart were able to reach (or surpass them). All you need to do is to apply for the program with the link here. But before you apply you need to know that the 2021 edition of Africa’s Business Heroes will be paying particular attention to businesses that are addressing the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which are:

An end to poverty in all its forms everywhere

Ending world hunger, achieving food security, improving nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture.

Good health and well-being

Quality education

Gender equality

Clean Water and Sanitation

Affordable and clean energy

Decent work and economic growth

Industry, innovation and infrastructure

Reducing inequality

Sustainable cities and communities

Responsible consumption and production

Climate Action

Conserving marine life and the sustainable use of seas and oceans

Conservation of terrestrial wildlife, ecosystems, forests and combating deforestation.

Peace, justice and strong institutions

Strengthening partnerships to help achieve the SDGs

So as you can see there are a number of industries that apply from renewable energy all the way to fintech.

Applications for ABH 2021 close on the 7th of June.