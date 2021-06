Harmony OS finally got launched and Huawei plans to have it installed on 300 million devices by the end of 2021. While it’s being seen as Huawei responding to no longer having access to the full Android and it’s services, that is not really the case. It’s looking to actually be much more than that. Maybe it might even be an example of future operating systems.

