EcoCash transaction limits now ZWL20 000

It was about time! I mean the ZWL5 000 limit was now getting ridiculous for a lot of things. Paying for monthly internet for example. Or paying school fees on platforms like PayNow. So it only made sense that the limits be raised for the transacting public. And the magic number now is ZWL20 000. Here is the full text from EcoCash.

Dear Valued Customers

The EcoCash transaction limits for all Payment services have been adjusted to ZW$20,000 per transaction up from the previous ZW$5,000 per transaction. This adjustment will be effective today, 25 August 2021 at 18:00hrs. The Limit adjustment will cover the following services where a

customer will now be able to pay up to ZW$20,000 in a single transaction:

-Merchant Payments

-Bill Payments

-Airtime purchases

-ZESA payments

Send Money transaction limits remain unchanged at ZW$5,000

per transaction with the weekly limit also remaining unchanged

at ZW$35,000.

Good News : Check out the New EcoCash Limits 🤳 pic.twitter.com/phKDNHmo3E — EcoCash Zimbabwe (@EcoCashZW) August 25, 2021

Send money limits and weekly transaction limits remain unchanged though but we can take whatever wins we can at this point with mobile money.