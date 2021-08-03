Flutterwave & PayPal waive international fees for African merchants

Flutterwave and PayPal are running a promotion aimed at encouraging African merchants to market their goods and services internationally. Under this promotion, Flutterwave merchants/users will be able to receive US$500 worth of receipts through PayPal for free. Normally, merchants are charged 4.4%+US$0.30 per transaction.

Flutterwave has collaborated with PayPal to waive off charges on the first $500 worth of payments accepted from international customers by Flutterwave merchants via PayPal. With this offer, the rebate will be given for 2 months from the date merchants accept the rebate offer. Hence, Flutterwave merchants will not be charged the cross-border fee for their first $500 worth of cross-border payments from customers during this Rebate Period. Flutterwave’s Blog Post about the promotion

How the PayPal Flutterwave partnership works?

If you have never heard of Flutterwave before, we wrote about their promising partnership with PayPal a few months ago. They have the ambitious goal of wanting to be Africa’s go-to payment processor and already cover several African countries such as Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana and Zambia.

One problem faced by African merchants is that while PayPal is one of the most popular methods of payment in the western countries, in Africa PayPal services are limited. You can only send payments and not receive. There are many reasons for this, including the fact that PayPal probably finds it tedious to navigate the financial regulations and issues of each little African country.

Flutterwave and PayPal recently teamed up to solve this issue. The former would handle the complexities of each country they cover that doesn’t allow merchants to receive. So, if you are say a Flutterwave merchant in Nigeria or Ghana you will now be able to receive PayPal payments which are sent to your Flutterwave account. It’s a win-win for both of them. PayPal gets access to millions of merchants, and Flutterwave gets access to millions of buyers and makes their product more attractive.

This promotion is probably not out of the goodness of their hearts too. It’s probably a way for both Flutterwave and PayPal to more people to get used to receiving and making payments through their arrangement. Something similar to the NetOne/OneMoney promotion where they give you data if you deposit money into your OneMoney wallet. You might do it for the data but in the process, you are getting acquainted with OneMoney and hopefully get hooked.

NB. Unfortunately, Flutterwave is not available to Zimbabweans here and abroad due to OFAC restrictions.