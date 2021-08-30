Full Text: Dendairy and Dairibord Holdings announce they will no longer merge

On 6 July last year it was revealed in a cautionary statement Dendairy Private Limited and Dairiboard Holdings Limited were in the process of exploring a merger that would see the two become one. It seems that this will no longer be happening. Dairibord has now issued a statement withdrawing the cautionary statement.

WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Dairibord Holdings Limited and Dendairy (Privated) Limited have been exploring opportunities for creating sustainable shareholder value for mutual benefit. Shareholders are referred to the cautionary announcement first published on 1 July 2020 and are advised that the conclusion of the discussions indicates that it is in the interest of both parties to discontinue the process and remain as separate entities.

The contents of the cautionary have ceased to have any effect on the company. Accordingly, caution is no longer required to be exercised when dealing in company shares.

The parties express best wishes and success for the future.

By Order of the Board

Samson Punzisani

Company Secretary

27 August 2021

The withdrawal of caution by Dairibord marks the end of the merger attempt.