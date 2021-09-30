Entrepreneurs! Startup Weekend Harare is back!

Startup Weekend Harare is back again! This is your chance to discover your business idea’s deepest potential and to turn that idea into a reality.

Whether you are looking for feedback on an idea, a co-founder, specific skill sets, or a team to help you execute, Startup Weekend is the perfect environment in which to test your idea and take the steps towards launching your own startup.

What can you expect at Harare Weekend Startup? A combination of workshops and mentorship from renowned guests, a grand prize for the winning team, and most importantly a riveting weekend of collaboration, action, and FUN. Learn how to think, work and build like a startup. In 54 thrilling hours over an action-packed three days.

Who Should Attend: Anyone looking to start an online business

Date: Friday October 22 – Saturday October 24, 2021

Location: Online

Registration: Free at https://forms.gle/SojC9oBDgsgD6FUc7

The event is associated with Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas, entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,400 companies with a combined market cap of more than $204B.