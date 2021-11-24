US Embassy TechWomen 2022 applications are now open!

TechWomen empowers, connects and supports the next generation of women leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) from Africa, Central and South Asia, and the Middle East by providing them the access and opportunity needed to advance their careers, pursue their dreams, and inspire women and girls in their communities.

Through mentorship and exchange, TechWomen strengthens participants’ professional capacity, increases mutual understanding between key networks of professionals, and expands girls’ interest in STEM careers by exposing them to female role models.

Selection Process

TechWomen participants are selected based on the eligibility requirements below. Applications are reviewed by independent selection committees composed of industry leaders and regional experts. Semifinalists may be interviewed by United States Embassy personnel in their country of permanent residence.

TechWomen 2022 Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must:

Be women with, at minimum, two years full-time professional experience in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields. Please note that internships and other unpaid work experience does not count toward the two-year professional experience requirement.

Have, at minimum, a bachelor’s degree/four-year university degree or equivalent.

Be proficient in written and spoken English.

Be citizens and permanent residents of Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Palestinian Territories, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan or Zimbabwe at the time of application and while participating in the program.

Be eligible to obtain a U.S. J-1 exchange visitor visa.

Not have applied for an immigrant visa to the United States (other than the Diversity Immigrant Visa, also known as the “visa lottery” in the past five years.

Not hold U.S. citizenship or be a U.S. legal permanent resident.

Preference will be given to applicants who:

Demonstrate themselves as emerging leaders in their chosen professional track through their work experience, volunteer experience, community activities and education.

Are committed to return to their home countries to share what they have learned and mentor women and girls.

Have limited or no prior experience in the United States.

Have a proven record of voluntary or public service in their communities.

Have a demonstrated track record of entrepreneurialism and commitment to innovation.

Demonstrate a willingness to participate in exchange programs, welcome opportunities for mentoring and new partnership development, and exhibit confidence and maturity.

TechWomen encourages people with diverse backgrounds and skills to apply, including individuals with disabilities.

To apply, complete the Fall TechWomen 2022 application below and submit it electronically by 09:00 AM PST (GMT-08:00), Wednesday, January 5, 2022.