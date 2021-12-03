Techzim

CBZ Touch and Smartcash are currently unstable

Posted on

If you’ve been trying to use CBZ Touch or a Smartcash card to transact and facing challenges, it’s not you. CBZ has sent out messages informing their customers that they are aware of the problem and are working to restore normal service.

The message reads:

Dear Partner, CBZ Touch & Smartcash card transactions are currently unstable. Restoration of normal service is underway. Inconveniences caused are regretted.

SMS from CBZ

For a moment I thought even the other debit card was affected, but no, in my case it was a case of insufficient funds. You should be good to swipe with the non-Smartcash cards.

