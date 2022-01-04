Soccer bundle, an affordable way to consume soccer news and results on the internet

Soccer 24, Zimbabwe’s largest dedicated football/soccer publication has introduced an affordable way for fans to access information about the game they love so much.

Currently, the Soccer Bundle is available for Econet subscribers only. Subscribers who buy this bundle get access to the website zerodata.soccer24.co.zw which is a data free version of Soccer 24.

How to buy the bundle?

To buy the bundle you visit the site zerodata.soccer24.co.zw where you will see a prompt to buy the bundle. For a week’s access you pay ZW$109. Payment is immediate using Ecocash or Onemoney on that same page. Once you have paid, the paywall will be lifted and you will be able to access the content. When you visit the website again you use the Econet number that you bought the bundle for as the log in account name.

Caveat

The caveat to this bundle though is that when you have regular airtime on your Econet line you should make sure that out of bundle browsing is switched off. If you don’t do this, visiting the Soccer 24 website will first deplete your airtime before the bundle kicks in. The same applies if you have a data bundle for the broader internet (regular data bundle), this will be depleted first before the soccer bundle kicks in.