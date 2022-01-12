Zim Startups! Check out this US$5K Africa wide entrepreneurship programme

The Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme (TEEP) has announced that applications for the eighth edition of the programme are now open.

The program which is run by the Tony Elumelu Foundation will see selected startups receive a twelve-week intensive remote training programme with a plethora of mentors from across the world. Those who make it will receive US$5,000 as seed capital to help grow their business and could also get additional funding. On top of that chosen startup will get access to the Tony Elumelu Foundation Network from the previous runnings of the program.

Applications for the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme close on the 31st of March 2022 and you can find the form with the link *Here*

You should also check out

We had a conversation with Gugulethu Siso, CEO of a local logistics startup called Thumeza (who is an alumnus of the TEEP) about their inclusion in the finals of the Africa Startup Initiative Program (ASIP). She told us about how Africa-wide accelerators and entrepreneurship programs are run as well as what they have taught her as she built her business.