Local music streaming service wins promoter of the year at the NAMAs

Zimbabwean Pay-Per-View platform Gateway Stream Music was named the Promoter of the Year 2022 at the prestigious National Arts Merits Awards (NAMA) held last week. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, for whatever reason, Gateway Stream was the platform that got the exclusive rights to debut Jah Prayzah’s 2021 album “Gwara”.

“Promoter of the Year – Gateway Stream. An innovative company/ organization that has pioneered unique Arts Promotion products and events throughout the year. This is particularly special as we witnessed Gateway Stream Music partnering with musicians during COVID-19 to host online events that were a win-win for the Promoter and the creatives” NAMA award citation for Gateway Stream Music

The platform also debuted the much anticipated second season of Wadiwa WepaMoyo before it hit YouTube.

“We are humbled by this recognition. The underlying objective in the conceptualisation and the launch of Gateway Stream Music is the empowerment of local artists with the aim of helping them to monetise their craft.” “This is the first time Gateway Stream Music has partnered with NAMA. We provided the voting platform, online ticketing platform and live-streaming of the event to music fans across the globe. We thank NAMA for affording us this opportunity to partner in these prestigious awards” Taremeredzwa Chipepera, Gateway Stream & Gateway Stream Music General Manager

Furthermore, Gateway Stream, last year launched a way for influencers and creators to earn money off their personal brands. Influencers, musicians and content creators can sign up for the program (which is basically affiliate marketing) and sell services that Gateway Stream’s parent company Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) Group has on offer. This is on top of the favourable 80/20 split the company has for artists and creators for paid content.

“We aim to help social influencers exploit the valuable asset that they have, that is, access to markets, in a way that ensures that they monetize their brand equity. Social influencers already have what corporates want, a defined market and reach, which they access in an effective cost-effective way” Tendai Madziwanyika, Rainbow Tourism Group Chief Executive speaking at the launch of the program in late 2021

If you haven’t already checked it out, Gateway Stream Music has a mobile application that is available on the Google Play Store for Android devices and Apple App Store for iOS devices or you can go to the Gateway Stream Music website (link here).

