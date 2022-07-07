Is your startup promoting sustainability? Check out Impact Hub Harare’s Green Economy Startup Project

Are you an entrepreneur working within the green economy? Are you promoting responsible consumption and production? Are you contributing to the fight against climate change? If you answered ‘Yes’, apply to join Impact Hub Harare’s Green Economy Startup Project, supported by Enrich in Africa and funded by the European Union. They are looking for entrepreneurs who are working towards sustainable development in Africa.

“A green economy is defined as low carbon, resource-efficient and socially inclusive. In a green economy, growth in employment and income are driven by public and private investment into such economic activities, infrastructure and assets that allow reduced carbon emissions and pollution, enhanced energy and resource efficiency, and prevention of the loss of biodiversity and ecosystem services.” UNEP.ORG

The start-up project is a 4-month programme that aims to support start-ups within the green economy space. Selected start-ups will benefit from workshops, mentorship, demo days, regional events and access to industry leaders and investors.

The programme also aims to connect and elevate the African and European innovation ecosystems by exploring existing opportunities and providing value to all players involved. It provides the conditions and infrastructure to maximize potential and nurture communities to empower co-creation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business success.

Selected participants will have access to:

Comprehensive learning curriculum that covers all aspects of business development for start-up stage businesses. Additional training sessions will cover topics specific to businesses in the Green Economy sector. Opportunities for entrepreneurs to pitch or demonstrate their innovations to help attract potential partners or investors and access additional resources. Mentorship from industry leaders Legal counsel to support business development

EiA’s mission is to:

Support EU-African intercultural innovation, and support knowledge exchange for the mutual benefit of both regions.

Connect European and African incubation and acceleration ecosystems to foster innovation and co-creation opportunities.

Reduce barriers to internationalization for innovative start-ups & SMEs from the regions by empowering entrepreneurship and business success.

Eligibility requirements for the Green Economy Startup Project:

Must be above the age of 18

Applications are open to all start-ups operating in Africa

Startups should have running operations or have a minimum viable product (MVP) and have reported less than USD$100, 000.00 in revenue.

Applicants should not have been operating for more than 3 years.

Should have a minimum of two people on their team.

Applicants must commit to all activities during the 4-month programme

Should effectively address a substantial problem linked to SDG 12 and/or 13 through their business.

To apply follow the link here

Applications for the Impact Hub Harare Green Economy Startup Project close on 19 July 2022.

If you have any questions don’t hesitate to get in touch with us at admin.harare@impacthub.net or taku.madavo@impacthub.net for assistance.