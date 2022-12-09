Techzim

“I started my first job at NVIDIA without a degree!” – Marlene Mhangami

Posted on by Farai Mudzingwa

This is a guest post. Views and opinions contained in the content represent the views of the original creators and does not necessarily represent the views of Techzim.

In the most recent episode of Story Untold ZW sat with Marlene Mhangami – a software engineer currently working in Developer Advocacy at Voltron Data.

Marlene was also chair of the first ever pan-African PyCon (Python Conference). She co-founded ZimboPy, a non-profit that empowers young women in Zimbabwe to pursue careers in technology. In the episode Marlene shared how she transitioned from molecular biology to software engineering, what her current work role looks like, her experience starting a foundation that teaches girls to code and more…

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

3 thoughts on ““I started my first job at NVIDIA without a degree!” – Marlene Mhangami

