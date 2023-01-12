BongoHive, a Zambian Tech innovation hub is hosting a webinar for Zimbabwean businesses small and large.

BongoHive, a Zambia Technology Innovation hub is hosting an information-sharing webinar in partnership with the World Bank and Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises. The webinar will be taking place on Friday the 13th of January 2023 at 2pm and is open for anyone to attend.

BongoHive is hosting the webinar on Zoom and you can register by clicking here. The session is targeted toward Micro, Small, and Medium enterprise businesses (MSMEs) with a focus on the various digital tools these businesses can take advantage of.

Bongohive, in Partnership with the World Bank and the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises is receiving applications for the Business Development Service Provision and Promotion Digital Platforms for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Zimbabwe Programme.



Get the training and support you need in:

Marketing

Finance

Digital Tools

Procurement Practices



The programme is open to MSMEs in Bulawayo and Harare, Zimbabwe BongoHive Press Release

BongoHive has done a number of similar projects including a Standard Chartered Bank Women in Tech (WiT) programme where 5 female entrepreneurs in the technology space won US$10000 each in the form of an equity-free grant.

They are also part of DIGILOGIC, a group of 5 innovation hubs, 3 in Europe and 2 in Africa, who are currently working on a US$2.3 million European Union-funded project on smart logistics.

These partners will foster the adoption of emerging technologies such as Cloud Computing, Big Data, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Smart Devices, Internet of Things (IoT) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) for smart logistics solutions, through the deployment of a dynamic and impactful knowledge transfer process and a targeted implementation programme across Europe and Africa. Disrupt Africa

