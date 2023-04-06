If you are a startup you need to be a part of the 825 Value Creation Challenge (VCC3)

825, an Old Mutual subsidiary is running an incubator under the theme Value Creation Challenge and applications are open for entrepreneurs and startups. The deadline for applications is on the 7th of April 2023 and you can click here to apply.

Value Creation Challenge (VCC) is a nationwide incubation program of Eight2Five powered by Old Mutual, in partnership with British Council, British Embassy and EFT. The program provides professional business development and learning opportunities, connections and financial support to entrepreneurs that have businesses that are no older than 5 years. 825 Incubation Hub

Areas of focus

Part of the eligibility process is that your business or idea must fall under this year’s four areas of focus which include:

Emerging Technologies

Emerging technology refers to new and breakthrough technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, big data, cybersecurity, robotics, and virtual reality (VR). If your business or idea utilizes emerging technology in its core functionality, this pillar is for you!

At its core, fintech is utilized to help companies, business owners, and consumers better manage their financial operations, processes, and lives by utilizing specialized software and algorithms that are used on computers and, increasingly, smartphones. Fintech, the word, is a combination of “financial technology. If you are in the business of tackling these issues this pillar is for you

The Creative Industry is based on individual creativity, skill and talent. If your business or ideas is operating in or plans to operate in the fashion, music or literature sectors under the creative industry, this pillar is for you!

We have been seeing human activity be the main drivers of climate change. Climate change refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns. If your business or idea helps to combat the affects of climate change then this pillar is for you!

Eligibility criteria

Must be a Zimbabwean citizen above the age of 18 years

Must be the business/ idea owner and applications on behalf of a third party will not be accepted

Business/ idea must fall under any one of the four pillars:Emerging Technologies, Fintech, Creative Industry (Fashion, Music & Literature) and Sustainability (climate change)

Business is no older than 5 years at the time of applying

Shortlisted candidates will need to be available for at least 4 days out of every month from May- August 2023

You can watch the video above to understand the application process and submit your application with ease. If you need more information on VCC3, contact Eight2Five Innovation Hub at vcc@eight2five.co.zw now.