No Zimbabwean startups in Google’s 2023 Black Founders Fund Cohort

Earlier this year Google opened applications for this 2023’s Black Founders Cohort. We talked about it here.

Google for Startups Black Founders Fund exists to help black founders get funding. It was introduced in 2020 and is open to all on the African continent.

In talking to Zimbabwean startups, the tune is “There is no funding.” So, programmes like this present a good opportunity and we would love to see our own get funding.

We recently attended the digital innovation profile event hosted by Potraz and ITU and found out there are quite a number of international competitions that Zimbos can participate in to get funding.

Unfortunately, no Zimbabwean startups got into Google’s programme this year.

Introducing the 2023 Google for Startups Black Founders Fund recipients in Africa Today we unveil the 25 African startups selected for the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund. — 72% of which are led or co-founded by women. These startups are diverse not only in their leadership but also in their geographical representation and sector focus. Here’s the list of the startups in alphabetical order. Akoma Health (Nigeria): Tech platform for accessible, culturally conscious mental health services in Africa.

Tech platform for accessible, culturally conscious mental health services in Africa. BezoMoney (Ghana) : Digital banking for Africa’s underbanked via mobile/web platforms.

Digital banking for Africa’s underbanked via mobile/web platforms. Chargel (Senegal): Digital trucking platform connecting shippers/carriers in Francophone West Africa.

Digital trucking platform connecting shippers/carriers in Francophone West Africa. Charis UAS (Rwanda): Provides 3D geospatial data via drone technology.

Provides 3D geospatial data via drone technology. Evolve Credit (Nigeria): SaaS for digitising and managing banking services.

SaaS for digitising and managing banking services. Excel At Uni (South Africa): Supports student funders via digital services.

Supports student funders via digital services. EzyAgric (Uganda): AI-powered mobile technology to enhance Africa’s farming sector.

AI-powered mobile technology to enhance Africa’s farming sector. Fez Delivery (Nigeria): Last-mile logistics platform for various industries.

Last-mile logistics platform for various industries. Fleetsimplify (Kenya): Monetization platform connecting gig drivers & vehicle owners.

Monetization platform connecting gig drivers & vehicle owners. HealthDart (South Africa): Digital HMO providing end-to-end health services with insurance.

Digital HMO providing end-to-end health services with insurance. Herconomy (Nigeria): Female-focused fintech aiming to be Africa’s first women’s bank.

Female-focused fintech aiming to be Africa’s first women’s bank. Jumba (Kenya): Improving Kenya’s construction sector supply chain via B2B platform.

Improving Kenya’s construction sector supply chain via B2B platform. MDaaS Global (Nigeria): Tech-powered diagnostic centres for affordable healthcare.

Tech-powered diagnostic centres for affordable healthcare. My Pocket Counsel (Nigeria): Legal tech platform for contract generation and management.

Legal tech platform for contract generation and management. Orda (Nigeria): Pan-African neobank for restaurants, offering cloud-based software.

Pan-African neobank for restaurants, offering cloud-based software. Periculum (Nigeria): Data company aiding in credit assessment, fraud/churn risk.

Data company aiding in credit assessment, fraud/churn risk. Raenest (Nigeria): Fintech offering global financial services to freelancers/startups in Africa.

Fintech offering global financial services to freelancers/startups in Africa. Ridelink (Uganda): E-logistics platform providing shipping and real-time tracking.

E-logistics platform providing shipping and real-time tracking. Susu (Côte d’Ivoire): Health platform providing healthcare services/insurance funded by African diaspora.

Health platform providing healthcare services/insurance funded by African diaspora. Talamus Health (Ghana): Tech solutions targeting healthcare inefficiencies in Africa.

Tech solutions targeting healthcare inefficiencies in Africa. TruQ (Nigeria): Streamlining mid-mile logistics across Africa with third-party vehicle connectivity.

Streamlining mid-mile logistics across Africa with third-party vehicle connectivity. Tushop (Kenya): Tech platform for group buying of daily essentials in Kenya.

Tech platform for group buying of daily essentials in Kenya. Uzapoint (Kenya): Mobile/web POS for digitising bookkeeping in Africa’s informal sector.

Mobile/web POS for digitising bookkeeping in Africa’s informal sector. Zinacare (South Africa): Online platform for accessible, affordable healthcare services.

Online platform for accessible, affordable healthcare services. Zydii (Kenya): Localised digital training solutions for African SMEs.

Localised digital training solutions for African SMEs.

It’s a shame there are no Zimbos there but there’s always next time. All we can do is analyse the startups that got funding and try to ascertain what works and what doesn’t. You can get more about the startups that won here.