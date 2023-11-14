61% of employed Zimbabweans earning less than $12.66 a month

Whenever we have to talk about the pricing of essential and perceived essential services in Zimbabwe, the conversations get heated. This is simply because Zimbabweans are earning too little. Meaning whatever price hike, however justified, however tiny, will take a service beyond the reach of many.

See, if I busted my knee and needed a knee replacement that would cost about $10,000. Say the surgeon felt pity on me and said I could pay just $1,000. That would still be too expensive for me and most Zimbabweans.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat), 61% of paid employees earned less than ZW$100,000 per month in Q2 2023. The official exchange rate at the end of that quarter was around 1:5740 whilst the black market rate stood at around 1:7900.

That means 61% of employed Zimbabweans earned less than US$17.50 a month using the official rate at the time. Or US$12.66 a month using the black market rate.

Now, if you have never been in that kind of position, you tend to question those figures. However, as someone who once earned about $10 a month for months waiting for salary schedules to be updated to reflect the loss of value of a Zimbabwean currency, I know this is real.

Zimstat surveyed over 12,000 households and you can go dig deeper into their methodology if you’re so inclined. It’s all in the Quarterly Labour Force Survey Report for Q2 2023.

Back to the survey findings. 61% of Zimbabweans are pulling in less than $17.50 a month. They have to pay rentals, buy food, pay school fees and everything else a family needs with that US17.50.

The math doesn’t math and yet people still survive. The side hustle has become a necessity, even for those not entreprenurially gifted.

The survey also shows that most of those earning more than that are still earning peanuts. In fact, 93.6% of employed Zimbabweans were pulling in less than ZW$550,000 per month in Q2 2023. That was at most US$95.82 or US$69.62 using the black market rate.

Make it make sense. How is this country still open? I’ll take you back to the knee replacement example above. How many people would be able to foot that $1,000 bill out of pocket? Only those with booming side hustles would be able to afford it.

Here is the full table:

All those Hilux-driving fatcats are in the 6.4%. However, I would argue that most in the group earning more than $96 do not earn that much more than that. I would argue that less than 1% earn more than US$1,000 a month.

This is ridiculous. Anyway, here is how much people are earning in different sectors. You might want to think about gaining skills required in the higher-paying sectors.

  1. Anonymous

    This article is depressing. I blame the ruling party for this situation. Corruption and bad economic policies have made people poorer. All this talk about a middle class economy by 2030 is a fantasy. This Government clearly doesn’t have the solutions to our country’s problems! You have to strong to survive in this hell called Zimbabwe.

  2. ChristIsLord

    Makes sense since blacks are 100% Homo sapiens, but larger populations in 1st and 2nd world countries are white.
    Whites are about 3% Neanderthal 97% H. Sapiens.

    Obviously Homo sapiens were smarter (Neanderthals are now extinct).
    Blacks should use their brains and be more resourceful, find better technologies that cost and use less resources.

  3. Michael Souris

    Adult Zimbabwean citizens know damn well why their country is in such a mess! It’s squarely due to zpf’s disastrous, corrupt and even murderous rule! Citizens are as much to blame though. They’ve either been stupid enough to vote zpf over the decades, not vote at all, and won’t do anything to rid of them, as proven at the ballot box! Yes, there’s much bleating about the vote is rigged, but again, citizens have done nothing to even minimise it! They’ve also failed to keep a credible alternative ticking, and don’t seem even vaguely interested in trying.

    With all of the above prove beyond doubt, the one thing they must do now, is stop snivelling about their self-inflicted harm! If they refuse to create, maintain and support a credible alternative, and fail to vote against zpf, that’s their problem! I’d suggest they make a plan here, instead of whingeing! I did, but mine involved getting the hell out of Zimbabwe, a country where citizens do nothing but whinge about their self-inflicted problems, namely zpf and more recently, that greedy stupid, Chamisa who, went all-out to at least keep its sodding perch in parliament, with a side-bet on the presidency, combined with the fact that neither he or other opposition, did a damn thing, to minimise, let alone stop, vote fraud!

  4. Kuhumana

    Is that for real u mean to say more than half employees are getting 12 nozhi and still paying us dollar rentals,feeding their families ,sending kids to school transport to work still they are going to work meaning everyone is corrupt in zimbabwe then if at all this article is true.

  5. Anonymous

    With this salary you hear POTRAZ and Zetdc says Zim has cheapest data and electricity in the region, 😂😂😂 the best way is to leave this country

    1. Anonymous

      Not gonna lie, i was offered a chance to go flip burgers or do dishes in the states and I think I’ll take it. Zimbabwe is just allergic to me😅

  6. S a n e l i s i w e

    We are suffering because of zanu-pf

