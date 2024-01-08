Multichoice joins the sports betting game with SuperSportBet, we’re in trouble

Leonard Sengere Avatar

Leonard Sengere

supersportbet logo

We have all seen enough movies to understand that the house always wins. If you’re going to gamble, given enough time, the casino/betting house will win regardless of whatever hot streak you hit.

Official figures on how much Zimbos gamble are hard to come by, mostly because we probably don’t collect that kind of data. The Act which deals with gambling (Lotteries and Gambling Act) does not even touch on online gambling and so it’s in a grey zone legally.

As much as horse racing remains popular, sports betting has taken the country by storm. I’m not alone in being worried about this.

Many Zimbos are looking to sports betting to get them out of poverty and that’s not going to happen for 99.9% of them, regardless of how much they think they understand how the game is played.

When I saw a Moors World of Sport branch in my kumusha in Mrewa, I felt my stomach turn. They are going to suck my people dry.

SuperSport joins the game

This sports betting craze is not just a Zimbabwean phenomenon. The whole of Africa has been hit by the bug and Multichoice is looking to cash in on that.

See, Multichoice knows firsthand just how much these sports betting houses are paying to advertise their wares, competing and driving prices up.

If you watch football you know just how aggressive these sports bookers have been over the past few years. Every other ad promotes their stuff and every other football team dons a sports booker on their shirt.

Multichoice decided to get in on the action. They announced SuperSportBet, an online sports betting site aimed at being the “ultimate destination for sports fans, the betting fraternity and sports lifestyle enthusiasts.”

SuperSportBet was done in conjunction with KingMakers of Nigeria, a sports betting company for which Multichoice has 49% shareholding.

They decided to ride on the SuperSport brand which every sports fan in these parts is familiar with. I think they have a good chance to chip at the lead of the Betways of this world.

Diversification

Multichoice has had its struggles in the last decade. This sports betting gig provides a new channel for serious growth. The likes of DStv will not be seeing exponential growth as they already have a significant saturation.

Sports betting is still on the rise and as more Africans go online, they will transfer their limited wealth to SuperSportBet. We have shown a willingness to participate and so these betting houses are not going to stop. SuperSportBet is the conclusive proof we needed that there will be no escape.

Says a SuperSportBet executive,

Sports betting is quickly growing to be a game-changer in the country and on the continent. SuperSportBet will, with its exciting features and its association to a rich brand like SuperSport, set itself apart in a competitive and saturated market

We can’t really tell adults not to gamble and so as long as poverty remains, the chance to get rich in one stroke will always be taken. Being addictive, we will not be able to escape gambling’s clutches, even as stories of dudes blowing their salaries on sports betting warn us.

I can’t say I approve of this industry. Again, the house always wins and so I hate that sports gambling is becoming popular. I can’t begrudge Multichoice for going into this business though. Someone is going to do it regardless.

Multichoice at least promises to promote “responsible betting.” I would argue that every other betting house promises the same but maybe being a listed company and having more to lose (DStv) than other betting houses, Multichoice could be more incentivised to actually promote responsible gambling.

Also read:

6 comments

What’s your take?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Charles Merekiyo

    cmerekiyo85@gmail.com

    Reply
  2. Quantitative lunacy

    Thanks for the article.

    I find it ironic that as a ‘Christian’ nation, we permit such things which are fundamentally detrimental to our societies, in my opinion. I do not know why the Govt allows this given the serious issues people have with gambling which can be addictive just like other vices.

    Anyway, l guess that is another revenue stream for our hard pressed Treasury but still other no other ‘noble’ venues for revenue generation which we could pursue and from which we could earn funds without having to battle with our consciences?

    Do not get me wrong, l do fantasise about winning these >£3billion jackpots but only in idle and jocular manner because deep down l know it may not be right, for me, to get my money that way, others may disagree.

    The issues come when parents neglect families chasing these dreams and when the very poor pin all their income on trying to win their way out of poverty which is not guaranteed or likely to happen.

    As one of my maths professors put it, you can win the lotto if you wanted to but the cost of winning will almost be equal to the winnings hence you will not really achieve anything. So it really makes you wonder, are they taking advantage of greed, desperation or sheer ignorance to promote these?

    Anyway had an uncle in the 00s who had one day decided to go to the Grand challenge when it was worth talking about. Anyway at the Grand Challenge, he met a ‘Street Professor’ allegedly some fellow who was at the UZ or such and had the formula to win the lotto.

    The Professor had then told to all who were willing to listen how to go about winning said lotto. He had devised some formula to do so. So my uncle for whatever reason believed him, came home and told us the tale and it was shocking how believing he was of someone he had met a few times or so.

    Anyway he proceeded to write some number l guess those were the combinations/permutations of potential winning numbers. At this time l was doing an advanced math course as part of some studies and though l was not exactly an Einstein regarding that subject, l knew enough to know what my uncle was doing was spitting in the wind.

    It was both hilarious and pitiful to see him dutifully spend his whole day, he was at that point not working, writing down those numbers and actually believing it. Furthermore he was not shy to share his winning stratagem, what a believer!

    It was funny until he started ‘borrowing’ my notebooks so he could keep compiling his ‘winning numbers’ and he became a menace to any unattended counterbook or any book which had some unused pages. Sadly he never won the lotto and he eventually took a job.

    Anyway good luck to those who do win but l think the adage ‘easy come easy go’ is true here. Others call it the ‘lottery curse’ l do not know what it is but most have not fared well after winning those life changing sums.

    Reply
    1. Feeling lucky, punk?

      Haha, I’m at the point where I’d gladly welcome the curse if it came with a billion real dollars! I’d at least get to flatten up a bit before the next round of famine😅

      Gamblers really do have to treat these games of chance responsibly. If they find themselves betting away essential funds already spoken for, they need to step back and reflect on if they really want to go down that road. Unfortunately, addiction can cloud such basic judgements until it’s too late

      Reply
  3. Anonymous

    Quantitative lunacy
    8 January 2024 14:29
    Thanks for the article.

    I find it ironic that as a ‘Christian’ nation, we permit such things which are fundamentally detrimental to our societies, in my opinion. I do not know why the Govt allows this given the serious issues people have with gambling which can be addictive just like other vices.

    Anyway, l guess that is another revenue stream for our hard pressed Treasury but still other no other ‘noble’ venues for revenue generation which we could pursue and from which we could earn funds without having to battle with our consciences?

    Do not get me wrong, l do fantasise about winning these >£3billion jackpots but only in idle and jocular manner because deep down l know it may not be right, for me, to get my money that way, others may disagree.

    The issues come when parents neglect families chasing these dreams and when the very poor pin all their income on trying to win their way out of poverty which is not guaranteed or likely to happen.

    As one of my maths professors put it, you can win the lotto if you wanted to but the cost of winning will almost be equal to the winnings hence you will not really achieve anything. So it really makes you wonder, are they taking advantage of greed, desperation or sheer ignorance to promote these?

    Anyway had an uncle in the 00s who had one day decided to go to the Grand challenge when it was worth talking about. Anyway at the Grand Challenge, he met a ‘Street Professor’ allegedly some fellow who was at the UZ or such and had the formula to win the lotto.

    The Professor had then told to all who were willing to listen how to go about winning said lotto. He had devised some formula to do so. So my uncle for whatever reason believed him, came home and told us the tale and it was shocking how believing he was of someone he had met a few times or so.

    Anyway he proceeded to write some number l guess those were the combinations/permutations of potential winning numbers. At this time l was doing an advanced math course as part of some studies and though l was not exactly an Einstein regarding that subject, l knew enough to know what my uncle was doing was spitting in the wind.

    It was both hilarious and pitiful to see him dutifully spend his whole day, he was at that point not working, writing down those numbers and actually believing it. Furthermore he was not shy to share his winning stratagem, what a believer!

    It was funny until he started ‘borrowing’ my notebooks so he could keep compiling his ‘winning numbers’ and he became a menace to any unattended counterbook or any book which had some unused pages. Sadly he never won the lotto and he eventually took a job.

    Anyway good luck to those who do win but l think the adage ‘easy come easy go’ is true here. Others call it the ‘lottery curse’ l do not know what it is but most have not fared well after winning those life changing sums.

    Reply
  4. Feeling lucky, punk?

    Poverty isn’t a prerequisite for a gambling problem, but it sure helps. So do those loot/surprise mechanics in games kids have access to. It’s why I support the crackdown on them as they create a pipeline to adulthood addiction.

    Back to the issue, while I think excessive gambling in general is a detriment, I can see the clear business case for Multichoice. As a broke *ss uncle, I witnessed how over a few years, the decoder at my niblings house has essentially turned into a decoration. If I asked them right now, they probably won’t even know where the remote is. The decoder probably isn’t even plugged in! The TV is smart, they have laptops for school and the WiFi is strong! Even the baby will only watch Akili and friends on YouTube! They don’t care about DSTV anymore and the parents have Netflix. If that’s happening in enough homes in Africa, it’s understandable why Multichoice made an exploratory investment and then eventually, made a direct investment under their own brand. Can’t tell adults not to do it, but I can only hope they gamble responsibly and that SSB won’t be too predatory.

    Reply
  5. Farai Ted Mandoreba

    On the business side yes to multichoice it’s makes sense…. But to the ones participating it’s trouble….. in the UK 2023 they made £63 Billion (these houses) no wonder why Dstv will not hesitate to join the band wagon….. Gambling is not the route to escape poverty….

    Reply

Connect with us

2023 © Techzim All rights reserved. Hosted By Cloud Unboxed

Privacy Policy

Share
Home