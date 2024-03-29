Fact Checkers debunk new Senegalese President viral video as a deepfake

Unless you don’t care at all about politics you probably came across this viral video this week:

If you follow Zimbabwe’s politics then you also probably read former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo’s comment when he tweeted the video:

A TOUR DE FORCE 👏🏽👏🏽



It is manifestly clear from what he says on this video clip and indeed from what he has said elsewhere in his related public engagements that Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Senegal’s history-making 44-year-old President-Elect, is an ideologically solid, articulate and progressive African nationalist par excellence; with a generational difference rooted in the African experience.

It wasn’t just Moyo. The video went viral. Even our colleagues at Pindula shared it on their WhatsApp channel.

Deepfake

It turns out a lot about the video is not true.

The person in the video is not Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Senegal’s President Elect. It’s Ousmane Sonko, who is said to be Faye’s mentor. This ofcourse can just verified by checking Faye’s pictures on the internet. He’s not the person in the video.

But incorrect captions aside, the video itself is a Deepfake. Fact-checkers at The Cable in Nigeria have established it’s a manipulated version of a press conference held by Sonko in 2021.

Sonko delivered the speech in French, and even then, maybe he did not say all the things he was made to say in the English video.

Faked information or just faked video?

TheCable’s investigation establishes the video is fake. But is the information fake as well? Is it maybe just a translation of Sonko’s speech?

The video of the actual press conference is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYBP_X1ddyo

And Sonko tweeted a thread of what TheCable says is a transcription of the speech here: https://twitter.com/SonkoOfficiel/status/1410981086801403904

Techzim asked Gemini, Google’s Generative AI tool, to translate Sonko’s X thread, so we could determine if it agrees with information in the AI generated Deepfake. Gemini gave us a summary of the thread, which did not mention France at all.

So we asked it for a direct translation instead, and that did contain criticism of France by Sonko. In fact it contained some words used in the Deepfake:

…it is time for France to lift its knee from our neck and do as its European peers (Germany, Italy, Spain, Great Britain, Sweden, Netherlands, etc.) who prosper without sucking the blood of the former colonies.

The other thing is that Sonko’s French speech in the video is 1 hour 30 mins long. His X thread on the other hand has just 1,340 words, which would maybe account for 15-30 minutes of the speech? It’s hard to says without understanding both languages.

The video is faked. And the intention of its creation seems to have been to deceive. How do you give benefit of “maybe it just translation” doubt to it?