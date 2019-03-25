Here Is How You Can Watch The Apple Event Today

Today is the day Apple is having its Apple event and in the mix should be some software and hardware announcements.

Recently there was the release of the second generation AirPods with wireless charging feature on the case as well as some upgrades to features like better connection stability, better power efficiency and ability to launch Siri with your voice.

They also announced Apple Pencil support for the iPad mini. Another possible announcement will be Apple’s streaming service to take on the likes of Netflix and Hulu TV.

The Apple event will be live at 7pm CAT or 10am PDT. As per Apple tradition this livestream is not available on YouTube like what everyone else does. Worry not. CNET will be assisting with a feed through Vimeo that you can watch here.

