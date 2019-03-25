Hwindi Now Offering Referral Benefits Like Vaya

It’s been an interesting couple of months in the local ride-hailing space with Hwindi and Vaya being the two most competitive services on that front.

For a considerable time, one of the advantages that Vaya offered was the ability to get free rides when someone signed up on the app using your referral link.

Hwindi has now begun offering their own referral discount that will see you save some money on your rides. This is how it will work:

Invite a freind via Hwindi App and you both get $8 wallet top up when they use service.

This new promotion isn’t necessarily the first perk Hwindi has handed out this year, as they are one of the few businesses that reduced pricing after the Monetary Policy Statement.

The ride-hailing company also introduced a Designated Driver Service on their app earlier in the year. This will allow you to hail a driver to take you to or from a destination driving your car.

