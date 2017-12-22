We Have Grown And We Will Grow More! Message From Techzim CEO

As a media business, Controvert Media is focused on writing about other people, other businesses, other subjects. Once in a while it should be OK for us to talk about ourselves. Not just to brag (we intend to do that too) but more importantly to hold ourselves accountable to our audience.

First Things First

THANK YOU. We do not take your readership/viewership for granted. It’s an expression of trust. We commit ourselves to be responsible in our reporting and sincere when we give our opinion. You deserve no less.

Our Success in 2017

Countless times we broke the news. Countless times we introduced a different perspective to the news. This is the reason we exist. Our business is called Controvert Media. To controvert is to dispute or disagree by reasoning, to question the default truth. This is important in a modern world were the powerful seek to shape what is perceived to be true.

Our job is to offer different perspectives on and to this prescribed truth especially on Techzim. Yes sometimes what is ‘known as truth’ actually is true and hence from time to time we have been found debating on the wrong side of truth. We do not see this as a contradiction, no. Truth itself is strengthened by debate and reasoning. It’s our job to present multiple perspectives.

November 2017 will forever be a historic year for Zimbabwe. We are proud of the work we did through Pindula News and Pindula Profiles to keep Zimbabwe informed as events unfolded. We were fully on point from just before the military takeover, during the take over all the way through to the resignation of Robert Mugabe and the subsequent inauguration of Emmerson Mnangagwa, more than 300 articles.

Growth in Audience

In November, we had 205% more visitors across our different platforms than we did in January (November had above 600 000 visitors). These visitors viewed more than 2.6 million pages which is 305% more than January this year.

My gratitude goes out to members of our team for being on the ball. They have done really well.

What’s up for 2018?

We are optimistic of the coming year. It will be our greatest year to date. We will never have a better last year. Our nature is growth and continuous improvement. Hold us to that standard.

Expect some cool new products from Controvert Media as we make local knowledge readily available online to anyone in the world. We will continue to tell stories and report from multiple perspectives. As we do this, myths will be busted and truth will be strengthened in our communities.

Next year being an election year for Zimbabwe, we will again be your media house of choice as we cover political developments from the ward to the national level on our relevant platforms. We will stimulate relevant debate and probe you as you prepare to exercise your supreme democratic right.

You will also need to be informed about a lot other issues that have nothing to do with the election and we’ve got you covered there too.

I can’t wait to interact with all of you next year. In the meantime, let’s wrap up this year with the bang it deserves. Have a restful holiday season and keep us top of your mind as we do you.

With all my gratitude (or is it Asante Sana?)

Tinashe T. Nyahasha

CEO – Controvert Media