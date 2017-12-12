[Video] Steward bank is calling for you software engineers out there to join their freelance team

Sponsored article. Please see our policy on sponsored stories.
So maybe you are chilling at home looking for the next hustle. The Internet has married you with a couple of neat skills maybe as an app developer, coder, software engineer. Well here is Steward Bank with a freelance gig for you. Interested? Sign up here!
Steward Bank
Steward Bank, is a commercial bank registered and trading in Zimbabwe. Founded as TN Bank in 2001, it later re-branded in 2013, after majority shareholding was bought by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, becoming the banking partner/platform that EcoCash runs on. Read More About Steward Bank
3 Comments
How long does it take to get a reply?, because i applied and I am still waiting for any form of acknowledgement. I am quite eager to put my skills to the table to help my country catch up with the world.
Accidentally stumbled upon mine today, it was flagged as promotional material by Gmail, you might want to check there as well
Is there any specific skillset they are looking for in particular? E.g Java, .NET e.t.c