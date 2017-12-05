What I Did When The Internet Went Down In Zimbabwe

So today, the internet went down in Zimbabwe from around 11:45 to 17:17 and this was due to a core platform failure on the Liquid Telecom network which is the backbone of internet service providers in Zimbabwe.

I’ve always known that most of what I do for a living severely depends on having internet access but I guess you end up taking things for granted if they’re always available. When the internet went out, there I was connected to the work WiFi and nothing was working then shortly my mobile data connection followed suit.

If you’ve ever had one of those dreams where you’re just falling and can’t do anything about it, that’s exactly how I felt, helpless.

But hey, there’s nothing I could do to get the internet back up so I had to find something to do in the meantime and stay productive. Well, the first thing I did didn’t really add to the larger goal of being productive as I took a short nap.

It kind of was the perfect time to cash in on one of those midday naps because hey the internet was down and I had just spent the first half of the day trying to understand some code that someone else had written but I wasn’t making any progress there.

Fortunately, my habit of opening too many tabs in my browser ended up being useful today instead of just hogging up my laptop’s resources and almost bringing it to a standstill. Well, that was probably due to me using Chrome before since I started using Firefox Quantum, I haven’t had that problem but hey we can talk about that another day.

So after my nap, I continued on with my research by reading through the web pages that I had opened in those tabs. If those tabs didn’t exist, I would have resorted to reading a book on my phone.

In short, that was my experience when the internet went down in Zimbabwe. Remember that feeling I mentioned earlier, yeah that’s now burned into my mind for a lifetime. Without the internet, some of us can’t do our work or conduct business or even simply access important documents stored online.

Now, that’s just some of us hey. So let us know in the comments, how was your experience when the internet went down? What did you do? Do you think that the internet greatly affects most of our lives? Interested to hear your thoughts and discuss further with you.

