Homepage » Broadband » BREAKING: It’s  Not Just You. Internet Goes Down In Zimbabwe

BREAKING: It’s  Not Just You. Internet Goes Down In Zimbabwe

Posted by Read 19 Comments
A guy holding a phone

This morning, at around 11:30 AM Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe, an Econet Wireless Zimbabwe subsidiary had a major fibre outage that affected the bulk of Zimbabwe’s internet users.

As at the time of writing, Liquid, ZOL, Econet are down, while NetOne, which probably was riding on Liquid at the time of the outage was momentarily down as well. It would appear that NetOne, on noticing the dropping of internet switched to a backup link in order to continue offering their customers access to the internet.

Telecel and TelOne were not affected, or if so, it was not experienced at the Techzim office.

advertisement

The outage was a big deal because of the amount of users that ride on Liquid Telecom, over 75% when looking at just Econet alone. According to the POTRAZ Industry Performance Report for Quarter 2 2017 Liquid Telecoms Zimbabwe carries 81.4% market share of equipped international internet bandwidth.

When contacted ZOL Customer Care stated that they are experiencing service interrupts due to a “core platform failure” and their engineers are working flat out to rectify the problem.

What has caused the problem is still unclear, however, Techzim will update you as soon as we are aware. At this point in time it does not seem like it is politically motivated.

If internet is/was down for you, do advise where you were trying to access the internet from and using what type of a connection? How long were you down for? How much of an inconvenience was this for you?

1+

Previous

Using SmartDNS and VPN on Ubuntu

Next

TelOne Internet Also Goes Down

19 Comments

  1. Ncubeothungayo says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:40 PM

    But why

    2+

    Reply
  2. Garikai Dzoma says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:53 PM

    My Aptics connection (now Part of Dandemutande) slowed down to a crawl around 12 probably because of rerouted traffic as various providers sought to mitigate the downtime. Has improved now but this is nowhere near what I am used to. Seems to be intermittent at the moment. As all those oversold redundant links are claimed.

    1+

    Reply
    1. Anonymous says:
      December 5, 2017 at 4:11 PM

      There is no relationship between Aptics and Dandemutande.
      Dandemutande is humming.

      0

      Reply
      1. Garikai Dzoma says:
        December 5, 2017 at 4:41 PM

        Aptics routes its traffic via Yo!Africa (Dandemutande) so yes they have a relationship.

        0

        Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:19 PM

    2.19 still experiencing some problems.

    0

    Reply
  4. Disgruntled says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:26 PM

    no internet on my phone since 11:30am. Its 2:25pm now and still nothing. Hope this gets rectified soonest, so inconveniencing!

    1+

    Reply
  5. Firecell says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:49 PM

    Major fibre breakage on Neotel network Luis Trichardt which incidentally carries the bulk of Zimbabwean traffic. Incident caused by road construction works. Neotel engineers working on site at the moment to restore service.

    That’s the message I got from my account manager at Liquid.

    2+

    Reply
  6. mwanawababa says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:57 PM

    it seems TelOne are using a link from Zambia (Vodafone), that’s why they managed to stay up, but not everywhere. Some ISP has said its a breakage at Luis Trichardt.

    1+

    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:16 PM

    Telecel is working just Fine

    0

    Reply
  8. Tariro says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:46 PM

    Net1 is now back online. My zol is still down though. 3:45pm

    1+

    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:18 PM

    Powertel working well not affected at all

    0

    Reply
  10. Debz says:
    December 5, 2017 at 5:17 PM

    Telone was also down even called the customer care line and they indicated as such it is back up now but its up and down

    1+

    Reply
  11. patso says:
    December 5, 2017 at 5:31 PM

    telone n netone were also down in bulawayo. restored as of now

    1+

    Reply
  12. nq|prime says:
    December 5, 2017 at 5:32 PM

    I use ZOL, Harare CBD.. went down around just before 12 this morning,… only to come up a few mins ago (around 17:30)

    1+

    Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    December 5, 2017 at 5:33 PM

    Netone WiFi on a very slow speed.12kbs/s.

    0

    Reply
  14. Nicole says:
    December 5, 2017 at 5:42 PM

    17:38 Plumtree- Telone stil down fro around 12pm
    Netone had probs since 5am bt bad around 4
    Econet dwn fro around 12 bad around 4

    1+

    Reply
  15. Kucftencoednavtsd says:
    December 5, 2017 at 7:25 PM

    These companies should wear masks so we know they are bandits

    1+

    Reply
  16. Theresa says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:57 AM

    Telone went down from 1pm to around 6pm yesterday in Bulawayo. When I called they said they had a major fault with the line between chegutu and harare.

    0

    Reply
  17. Anonymous says:
    December 6, 2017 at 10:07 PM

    PaZimbabwe is reporting (somewhat speculatively) that the shutdown was intentional: https://www.pazimbabwe.com/zimbabwe-43508-president-mnangagwa-led-zimbabwe-military-junta-caused-tuesday-internet-blackout.html

    0

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.