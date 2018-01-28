Classified From The Age Of Six, I Hope We Will Change How Kids Go Through School In Zimbabwe

This is a Guest Post and does not necessarily reflect the thoughts and opinions of Techzim. We have a strong filtering process of what makes it to our blog and are confident that you’ll enjoy the article below.

I am about to tell you a short story. This story is nothing new though because if you have attended primary school in Zimbabwe you most probably can relate to this story one way or the other. When I was in primary school I was a bright student. Being that I was bright that meant that I sat in Group A which sat in front of the class very close to the teacher’s table.

To be honest even if I wasn’t a bright student I still would sit at the front of the classroom because I have poor eyesight and my mother always requested that I sit in front of the class always. So, I had a back door to a seat in Group A if things didn’t work out for me!! Group A was a source of pride we were the cream of the class. To be honest we were the favorites.

I believe the reasoning behind this system was to promote competitiveness because the idea was if you started slacking in your studies then you would be moved to a lower ranking group. It sounds like a good idea, but let’s face it that was not the case at all. For starters the groups hardly changed at all. It was basically the same people through out the school year.

Then if by any chance one person from Group A started slacking or was starting to have disruptive behavior (behavior counted too) he/she would be moved to a lower group mostly Group B which consisted of bright students as well. The teacher would then be hard on that particular student the following week until that student gets his/her act together then they are brought back into Group A. So, the system really promoted favoritism rather than competitiveness.

This, to be honest created a sense of hopelessness in students rather than the competition that was intended. The students in the lowest group which was Group D settled in there they told themselves that it was where they deserved.

The other thing, all the students who were having difficulties were placed in one group so who was going to help them. They couldn’t ask help from their peers from Group A it was a different territory. The teacher? Please the teacher sat close to his/her top students. So group D kids had no help and that is one of the reasons why things never changed.

It is also interesting to note that the students who were placed in the last group were the students that were the common culprits for disruptive behavior. The teacher’s attitude will immediately be “These good for nothing students all they are good at is to act out.” However, could it have been because the students never got attention and thus this was their way of getting it?

Remember this was primary school, almost every child wanted attention. Except for my brother or so he claims, he wants to give me an impression that he was a cool kid!! I still don’t believe him. To top off on that if a student from Group A started to misbehave the teacher would check if she was now hanging out with some of the kids from Group D and the teacher would advise the student otherwise. So basically, interaction was prohibited.

Let me give you a picture of what my classroom looked like. It had two boards on each side. The board that was mainly used was the front one. At times the teacher would use the back one though. Since I had poor eyesight, when the teacher wrote on the board at the back of the class I would move to the back of the class for that particular lesson. So, I moved around in class a lot.

I would sit in Group B when I wanted to see a section on the back board, Group C when I wanted to see a certain section on the front board and Group D when I wanted to see a certain section on the back board. To be honest I loved it, the guys from Group D were really funny. There was this guy I was actually close friends with who sat in Group D. Now I will not mention his name of course but to avoid confusion and so as to avoid saying my friend from Group D all the time I will just name him Mr. E (minimizing typing by all means necessary!!)

Now from time to time I would let Mr. E copy my work. However even when I gave him my work to copy Mr. E would not copy it right and would make spelling mistakes and write things that were not there. I didn’t get it then but now I realize that most probably my friend Mr. E had a learning disability. No one helped him though. To the teacher he was just another bad student in Group D.

Right now, I am studying psychology at Johnson C Smith University in North Carolina. I work for the university as well and my supervisor has dyslexia (a learning disability that makes it very difficult or impossible to read or write). The man is brilliant, he writes plays and he is an alumnus of the school. He has his college degree and continues to write his plays.

I am saying this because I think that’s the condition that Mr. E had, I repeat I am guessing. The difference between my supervisor and Mr E is that no one ever noticed the condition with Mr. E, and no on was willing to help. When primary school ended and we all went to different high schools I never saw Mr. E but anywhere he is I do hope he is doing great.

This is a system that I believe is still in place in primary schools right now, maybe it’s time we start to ask ourselves is it really beneficial.

Tawanda Nyahasha is a Zimbabwean studying towards a degree in Psychology at Johnson C Smith University, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. You can reach out to him via Facebook.