Oppo, The Actual Smartphones Have Landed In Zimbabwe Now!

Just a couple of weeks ago a new smartphone brand called Oppo popped up in our humble streets of Harare. For those of you that didn’t know, Oppo is the 2nd biggest selling smartphone manufacturer in China, only bested by Huawei.

So whats on offer in our local Oppo store?

Oppo A37

Retailing at a cool $359 it is the cheapest Oppo available in store it looks like it is meant to be a budget phone. Cameras are 8MP for the back and 5MP for the front with a 5 Inch display.

2GB of RAM takes care of multitasking and storage is a modest 16GB that you can expand to 256GB. Battery is a fair 2630mAh good for a day of moderate to light use.

Oppo A71

Going for $469 you get bigger 5.2 inch display and a bigger 13MP rear camera. Storage is still 16GB expandable to 256GB as well but RAM gets a boost to 3GB.

Battery is a bigger 3000mAh good for a full day of moderate usage.

Oppo A57

At $509 the material choice shifts to a more high end offering of aluminium body and glass front. You get a fingerprint scanner, a 16MP selfie camera and a 13MP rear camera.

Display is still a 5.2 inch panel and the battery is a fair 2900mAh unit good for about a day of moderate usage. Storage gets a jump to 32GB expandable to 256GB via a memory card and RAM is still 3GB.

Oppo F3

The last and priciest of the bunch retails at a cool $719 and boasts dual selfie cameras, one 16MP and one 8MP as well as a 13MP rear camera. Storage is a very generous 64GB with the potential of an additional 256GB via a memory card and 4GB of Ram.

Battery is also a generous 3200mAh good for about a day of moderate usage and the display is a bigger 5.5 inch Full HD panel. Fingerprint scanner is there as well were you usually find the home button.

Oppo A57 Back Oppo F3 front Oppo F3 Selfie

All the devices are dual sim and no they don’t support CDMA.

Oppo’s rise to fame came from making really robust and premium smartphones that don’t bust the budget. Their strategy has been the mid-range approach lately even though they once made really phenomenal flagship devices back in the day. Anyone remember the Oppo Find 7?

To make a mark in the west, OPPO launched their devices under the brand name OnePlus which went a step up to be the flagship killer.

This meant the best hardware and performance for the lowest possible price. The same features and performance of the Galaxy S8s and the Huawei P10s at a fraction of the cost.

Now of course you are going to compare Oppo to other available brands locally like GTeL, Tecno, Huawei, Samsung and Apple (somewhat). My initial thoughts on the Oppo A57 and the F3 is they are built for selfie lovers.

It’s a new year and some events are around the corner. Do you see yourself trying out Oppo?