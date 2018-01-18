President Mnangagwa Live On Facebook… Now!

Watch President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Facebook live in the first ever Town Hall meeting with the president in Zimbabwe. The forum, organised by Global Shapers Harare comprises of a group of young people representing various youth groups across Zimbabwe.

The meeting dubbed “A dialogue for youths in shaping Zimbabwe’s economic future” is in preparation for the World Economic Forum which will be taking place in Davos, Switzerland where the President and his cabinet will be representing Zimbabwe.

Here’s an opportunity for you to listen and ask him questions…

[Update] The forum has ended and had the following engagement:

20k views

2.2k comments

262 shares