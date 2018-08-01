Facebook Blocks Thousands Of Apps From Accessing Its User Data In Attempt To Protect People’s Facebook Information

Facebook continues to fight back against application developers that have bypassed whatever controls they had in place before.

Facebook just announced that it’s shutting off access to its Application Programming Interface (API), the developer platform that lets app makers access user data, for hundreds of thousands of inactive apps.

In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook has been taking extensive steps to ensure the protection of user data on its platform. The company introduced a new review process, checking each and every app and service that used Facebook and the data of the users on the service.

Initially, Facebook told developers during the F8 developer conference in May about the move, giving people three months to fix any issues in their apps and resubmit them for review. If you were a Facebook developer, you wouldn’t have lost API access while your app was being reviewed so long as the software complies with its revised policies.

However, it seems like plenty of apps didn’t take the review process seriously, and now have to bear the costs.

Assuming Facebook’s new review process is more robust, this is a positive move that will start restoring some trust in the network. But it will take a long time for the company to rehabilitate its shattered reputation.