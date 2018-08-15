Here Is The Most Followed Zimbabwean On Twitter With 3.8 Million Followers, Also Has 2.9 Million Facebook Followers

Social media is often considered as an indicator of one’s social power. Those who have a high Twitter following could easily reach tens of thousands of fans with just 280 characters or a single image. Since the widespread us of Twitter I have hardly seen a Zimbabwean Twitter account with even 100 000. But I was shocked to see that there is a Zimbabwean with 3.8 million followers, which most probably makes him the most followed Zimbabwean on Twitter. That Zimbabwean is one Mufti Ismail Menk.

Who is Mufti Ismail Menk?

According to his website,

Dr Mufti Ismail Menk is a leading global Islamic scholar born and raised in Zimbabwe. He studied Shariah in Madinah and holds a Doctorate of Social Guidance from Aldersgate University. Mufti Menk's work has gained worldwide recognition and he has been named one of "The Top 500 Most Influential Muslims in the World" since 2010. He has millions of followers across his social media platforms. Mufti Menk's personable style and down to earth approach has made him one of the most sought after scholars in our time. He has endeared himself to people with his much loved lecture series, a Mufti Menk trademark. He travels the world spreading a simple but profound message: "Do good, help others while preparing for the Hereafter". He is active in the international arena and is a strong proponent of peace and justice, speaking up against all forms of terrorism.

What does Mufti Ismail Menk tweet about?

By just casually browsing through his Twitter handle, he typically tweets a lot about religious words of encouragement.

Guess who is the only one person Mufti Ismail Menk follows on Twitter?

Mufti Ismail Menk only follows on President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

His Facebook account has millions of followers as well

Mufti Ismail Menk’s Facebook has 2.9 million, probably making him a Zimbabwean with the most Facebook followers.

