Payments Summit To Be Hosted To Educate Consumers Of Dangers They Face In A Cashless Economy

With the digital age raging on there has never been a better time to go cashless. I’m not talking about cashless in the manner we’ve come to understand as Zimbos, but rather a cashless society created out of convenience and not necessity.

For the third year running, Vukani Communications will be hosting The Cashless Payments Summit and some of these talking points will be addressed. The focus of the summit will be on Vision 2025 for the payments systems, financial inclusion, blockchain tech and where the Southern African region is in relation to developments in payments innovations globally.

Why have the Cashless Payment Summit?

One of the key factors that motivated the coming about of this event, was the fact that consumers need to be educated upon the systems that have been designed with them in mind. One of the biggest concerns with the move to digital remains the fact that cyber criminals have also increase their activity to counter the rise to digital so there is a need to ensure individuals and organisations are not exploited.

Objectives of the summit

Assess the local capacity of revamping the payment systems to world class standards by 2025

Examine the efforts made towards financial inclusion

To explore measures in place to keep digital payments secure and conscientise consumers about the availability of these measures

To determine the spread of blockchain technologies and how they will shape the future of payments

To outline the global landscape for cashless innovations and our position in it

When will the Cashless Payment Summit Be Held?

In the face of a need for consumers to be thoroughly versed on the latest payments systems, to equip them with knowledge on the processes and intricacies on these latest payment technologies the Cashless Payment Summit will be held on the 18th and 19th of October 2018 in Johannesburg at the Emperors Palace Convention Centre.

Who is this for?

Chief Financial Officers

Point of Sale manufacturers

Payment Systems executives

Point of Sale Manufacturers

Chief Technology Officers

Mobile Banking executives

Heads of Payment

Retail managers

Small and Medium Businesses

Bank managers

Mobile network managers

Telecommunications managers

ICT managers

Security managers

Cyber-security experts

Risk Officers

Business development executives

Software development engineers

Digital banking executives

Digital economy executives

Card manufacturers and suppliers

Digital money start-ups

Account Managers

Blockchain Specialists

Cryptocurrency experts

CEO

CMO

COO

CIO

CTO

Head of Product Development

Target Sectors

Wholesale

Retail

Consumer groups

Information and Communication technology

Mobile phone businesses

Government departments

Banks and financial institutions

If you’re interested in attending the event, you can DOWNLOAD THE REGISTRATION FORM HERE and email it to jerry@vukanicomms.co.za or fax to 0865527176.