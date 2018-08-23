POTRAZ Attended To 50% Fewer Customer Complaints Last Year: Here Is A List Of Complaints Customers Lodged

You may think that the complaints we lodge to our service providers go unheeded by the telecoms regulator, POTRAZ. Actually, I was surprised that they include statistics about customer complaints in their financial statements. It somewhat shows how much it cares about the wellbeing of customers, so to speak, when using Information and Communications Technology. For those who are in the dark, you can ask POTRAZ to help you with a complaint to your respective service provider, thats after your service provider fails to help you. (Read: Unhappy With Quality Of Service From Your Telecoms Service Provider? Here’s The Complaints Procedure)

In its latest financial statements report for 2017, POTRAZ recorded a decline in customer complaints it attended to, from 41 (in 2016) to 22 (in 2017). The reason why I’m interested in talking about this is because I want you to know that you can lodge virtually any type of complaint for POTRAZ to assist you in getting your issue resolved. Here are the complaints customers lodged in 2017;

Nature of complaint and date

received Respondent Operator /

Organisation Complaint Resolution Status Poor Quality of Service in Hwedza – 17

January 2017. NetOne NetOne was directed to improve Quality of

Service and abide by the Quality of Service

Regulations. Ecocash API application – 18 January

2017. Econet Resolved. Econet engaged the consumer and

the issue was resolved. Ecocash failed transaction resulting in

$46.78 deduction - 22 January 2017. Econet Referred to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

(RBZ). Resolved. Premature disconnection of 15GB

of which only 11GB were used – 13

January 2017. Zol Resolved. ZOL compensated the consumer. Double charging of ADSL account via

Ecocash Lucky Mbira – 24 February

2017. Econet Resolved. Transaction reversed. POTRAZ Toll free number not working –

February 2017. TelOne, POTRAZ Resolved. TelOne attended to the switchboard. Failed Ecocash ZESA payment, $5

debited – 10 February 2017. Econet Resolved. The $5 token was credited. Billing complaint – 28 April 2017. Powertel Resolved. Powertel presented detailed billing

statement with no anomalies. The complainant

was appraised. Anti-competitive practices – 3 May 2017. Econet Explanation received from Econet and

complainant was appraised. Data bundle expiry – 26 May 2017. Econet Resolved. It was explained that the one- week

expiry is only a window period. The bundles

can be exhausted before a week depending on

usage. Poor Service at Econet Call Centre. Econet Resolved. Econet engaged with customer. Loss of $500.00 Ecocash transaction –

7 April 2017 Econet The customer reported the case to the police. Failed Ecocash $2 airtime transaction –

8 June 2017 Econet Resolved. The case was forwarded to RBZ who

said they resolved the case. Slow Internet speed – 2 July 2017 Powertel Resolved. The customer was reassigned to another

IP pool. Complaint on update of domain registration

– 21 July 2017 Telone Resolved the case of domain registration satisfactorily. Loss of airtime via voice mail – 7 August

2017 Econet Econet resolved the complaint ZESA token Ecocash refund – 24 August

2017 Econet The case was referred to RBZ. The complainant

was refunded. Erroneous Ecocash transfer ($1) – 9

November 2017 Econet Case referred to RBZ. Refund done. Erroneous Ecocash ZINARA Tollgate account

payment – 9 November 2017. Econet Case referred to RBZ. Transaction revisited and

corrected. Call Centre not accessible – 9 November

2017 Econet The complaint was raised with Econet and they

advised that they are introducing a web self-care,

and trouble ticketing system to improve accessibility. Query on the justification for the expiry of

data – 23 November 2017. All telecommunications operators

that offer data services The consumer was advised that data bundles have

window periods to enable operators to plan and

manage telecommunications networks. Unsuccessful Ecocash bank to wallet

transfer – 29 November 2017. Econet Referred to Econet and RBZ.

