SmartSurveyApp Is An Interesting App That Uses Machine Learning To Conduct High Quality Surveys

Ask one person for advice, and it’s hard to know whether they can be trusted. Ask a hundred, though, and you will see a clearer picture start to come together. That’s democracy or the more modern term crowdsourcing, and it’s one of the best ways to gather insight.

Whether you are designing a new product, improving your site, or just seeing if more people like apples than bananas, your best bet is to ask people. A lot of them. And to do so, you will need a survey. More so you will need an app or software that gather info from your clients, and to analyze the data you collect for making business decisions.

We recently got acquainted with a cloud-based app that does exactly that. Big Data SmartSurveyApp or just SmartSurveyApp is an innovative cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) application (app) equipped with machine learning engine, Big Data Classification, and predictive analytics tools built to:

Conduct high-quality online and offline surveys, market research and behavioral studies in any industry,

Run any data-related project to collect an unlimited volume of data that is ready for analysis and modeling,

Uncover hidden insights/patterns in raw data and predict future outcomes and trends.

The app comes with more than 100 advanced analytics tools that are designed to make market research a better and hassle-free experience.

What is Big Data SmartSurveyApp solving?

The app has been invented to address 2 major issues companies face across Africa and the globe.

Lack of digital tools to collect a large volume of any type of data and customers feedback

Lack of digital tools to analyze in real-time collected survey data/customers feedback and extract hidden information to help these companies make better business decisions, optimize and react in real-time to business matters.

The Big Data SmartSurveyApp overcomes both challenges where an unlimited volume of any type of data/customers’ feedback can be collected online and offline and collected data is ready for instant analyses. Analyses include but not limited to Big Data analytics, sales patterns, consumer behavior analytics, market segmentation, market intelligence, data modeling, data visualization, predictive analytics etc.

As such, Big Data SmartSurveyApp could offer great business/market intelligence and analytics solutions to African companies and gives them access to affordable and yet advanced data collection and analytics tools.

What value does Big Data SmartSurveyApp add?

Big Data SmartSurveyApp is serverless and requires no infrastructure or database which translates to saving money for companies. You don’t need to be technical to use the app too. Big Data SmartSurveyApp as a self-service Big Data Analytics platform requires no technological infrastructure or technical background or specific programming knowledge.

Who is behind Big Data SmartSurveyApp?

Big Data SmartSurveyApp is developed and managed by passionate professionals with decades of experience in Big Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Data Mining/Modeling, Statistical Computations and Predictive Analytics Modeling.

To learn more about Big Data SmartSurveyApp, check out the following case studies run by the app where companies were able to use the built-in analytics tools to get insights from their raw data and use the findings to better their decision-making process and optimize sales and productivity.