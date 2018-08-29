Some Banks Have Blocked The ‘Swipe Into EcoCash’ Service: But Here Is List Of Banks That Still Do It

There seems to be a secret war that’s going on between EcoCash and some few banks. Some banks including Stanbic and ZB Bank have blocked their customers to use the ‘Swipe into EcoCash service’. So now EcoCash has given out a list of banks that you can still do ‘Swipe into EcoCash’. Here are the banks;

Steward Bank

Standard Chartered Bank

National Building Society

Agribank

POSB

EcoBank

CBZ

BancABC

NMB

MetBank

We don’t really know yet what’s the reason behind the blocking of the Swipe into EcoCash service by some banks. But the last time, banks in their totality, suspended the service it was something to do with the way the service is done technically.