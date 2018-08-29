There seems to be a secret war that’s going on between EcoCash and some few banks. Some banks including Stanbic and ZB Bank have blocked their customers to use the ‘Swipe into EcoCash service’. So now EcoCash has given out a list of banks that you can still do ‘Swipe into EcoCash’. Here are the banks;
- Steward Bank
- Standard Chartered Bank
- National Building Society
- Agribank
- POSB
- EcoBank
- CBZ
- BancABC
- NMB
- MetBank
We don’t really know yet what’s the reason behind the blocking of the Swipe into EcoCash service by some banks. But the last time, banks in their totality, suspended the service it was something to do with the way the service is done technically.
EcoCash is a mobile money transfer facility which is run by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. The facility has grown in leaps and bounds since its inception and is arguably the largest mobile money transfer agent considering the huge sums of transactions that the platform is said... Read More About EcoCash
National Building Society (“NBS”) is a Zimbabwean building society owned by the National Social Security Authority (NSSA). it is registered under the Building Society Act chapter 24:20. The bank was licensed in April 2016 and launched to the public in May 2016 in Harare. The... Read More About National Building Society
Steward Bank, is a commercial bank registered and trading in Zimbabwe. The bank is a subsidiary of the Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. It was founded in 2001 by Tawanda Nyambirai as TN Bank. Read More About Steward Bank
One thought on “Some Banks Have Blocked The ‘Swipe Into EcoCash’ Service: But Here Is List Of Banks That Still Do It”
But I have just swiped into my ecocash from my ZB account